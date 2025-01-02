Verve Cardholders Enjoy Festive Rewards And Exclusive Benefits

Verve International, Africa’s leading domestic payments card scheme and token brand, has rewarded its loyal cardholders with free bags of rice and bottles of vegetable oil to celebrate the festive period through the ongoing Verve GoodLife Promo 5.0.

The Verve Christmas activations, held in Leisure Mall, Surulere and Trade Fair Complex in Lagos, are designed to bring joy to families and make the holiday celebrations even more special.

The initiative provides an opportunity for the brand to express appreciation to Verve cardholders for their unwavering loyalty. During the events, attendees enjoyed exciting activities like dance competitions, bowling, ‘Spin the Wheel’, ‘Complete the Lyrics’, and ‘Name the Tune’, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Since the launch of the Verve GoodLife Promo 5.0 on August 15, 2024, Verve has continued to reward cardholders with exciting discounts. The promo offers up to 10 percent discount or cashback on every purchase made at participating outlets, including Google, NNPC Retail, Addide, The Place Restaurants, Sweet Sensation, Chowdeck, BuyPower, Market Square, and more.

The promo which continues till January 31st, 2025, avails cardholders the opportunity to enjoy savings and exclusive benefits, reinforcing Verve’s commitment to enhancing customer experience and supporting their financial well-being.

Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing, and Corporate Communications, Interswitch Group, stated that:

“At Verve, we are committed to enhancing the lives of our cardholders, and these Christmas activations are a token of our appreciation for their continued trust and loyalty. As we celebrate the holiday season, we are excited to give back to our loyal cardholders. The Verve GoodLife Promo 5.0 is designed not only to reward cardholders but also to make daily transactions more rewarding for them. We want to ensure that our cardholders experience the best of the season, and we hope this initiative adds to the joy and warmth of their celebrations.”

Verve is the card that keeps giving and through the Verve GoodLife Promo 5.0, it continues to create memorable experiences for Verve cardholders, offering discounts, cashback, and festive rewards that enhance the holiday season. This initiative highlights Verve’s ongoing dedication to creating value for its cardholders while strengthening its position as Africa’s preferred domestic payments brand.