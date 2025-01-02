NLC Urges Withdrawal Of Tax Reform Bills, Calls For Pro-Human Policies In 2025

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Government to withdraw the Tax Reform Bills submitted by President Bola Tinubu to the National Assembly, advocating for a more inclusive process involving key national stakeholders.

In a New Year message titled “In 2025, Hope is in Our Collective Resolve”, the NLC called on the government to prioritise policies that improve the welfare of Nigerians and address the rising cost of living. The union emphasised that meaningful social dialogue and adherence to agreements with trade unions are essential to achieving industrial harmony.

Joe Ajaero, NLC President, described the proposed tax reforms as controversial, particularly in the northern regions, where they have been criticised for stifling economic growth. He stressed that a comprehensive tax framework requires collaboration among all sectors to ensure transparency, acceptance, and alignment with national development goals.

The union also highlighted critical areas requiring urgent government intervention, including access to food, healthcare, housing, education, transportation, and security. Ajaero underscored the NLC’s commitment to pushing for an upward wage review to address workers’ economic challenges, insisting on compliance with the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act.

“The challenges of survival we have faced as a people must not hold us down. Instead, let us find inner strength to build a collective resolve to drive Nigeria out of the morass of underdevelopment that has held it captive for far too long,” the statement read.

The NLC criticised the increasing use of force in engagements with unions, warning that such actions could undermine industrial peace. It urged the government to adopt pro-human progress policies and uphold agreements to ensure stability in the labour sector.

In January 2025, the NLC plans to host a national dialogue in Ibadan to foster collaboration on developing a tax framework that supports national development. The union expressed hope for constructive engagement with social partners to create a prosperous and inclusive Nigeria.

“We urge the federal government to withdraw its present tax bills before the National Assembly and engage all key stakeholders in co-creating a national tax law that enjoys wider acceptance and fulfils its purpose of propelling development,” the statement added.

The NLC reaffirmed its dedication to protecting workers’ rights, urging unity among citizens to overcome economic hardships and advance Nigeria’s growth.