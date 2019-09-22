Verve Card Scheme Set To Celebrate 10th Anniversary:

Grown From a Local to Global Brand

Plans Press Launch on September 27, 2019.

Ten years ago, Verve, a leading payments technology and card scheme business in Africa, was launched by Interswitch Group to reduce, if not eliminate, the burden of cash payment settlement in Nigeria.

Today, Verve classic card is accepted in Nigeria and 21 African countries, while recently launched Verve Global Card is accepted in 185 countries, including Nigeria, Africa and favorite travel destinations such as US, UK & Dubai.

Verve card scheme has thus concluded plans to host a press launch on Friday 27th September 2019. The press launch event is a formal announcement of the brand’s 10th anniversary to industry stakeholders and heralds all activities marking the 10th-anniversary celebration, including exciting discounts and offers to customers and card users.

This milestone event will host stakeholders from the press, Verve’s banking partners, Verve Business team, Interswitch Group family, etc. The 10th-anniversary press launch has been themed with a bit of experiential slant that both disseminates information to Verve’s stakeholders and heralds the brand’s iconicity.

Speaking on the 10th anniversary, Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Interswitch, said: “Great brands are great stories; we are proud of the story and proposition we have created.

Our story is one of resilience, Verve card has helped to solve the inefficiencies of cash handling in a very big way. At its inception in 2009, our intention was to use technology to drive the financial service industry in Nigeria.

We wanted to provide safer, easier, faster and more cost-effective ways of payment exchange. In ten years the brand has survived, grown and blossomed into this formidable stature, and we cannot but share our story with Nigerians. That is what we want to do with our 10th year anniversary celebrations”.

Mike Ogbalu III, Verve International Divisional CEO, expressed his excitement about this milestone occasion, noting that Verve Card scheme was launched to re-define the face of payment landscape in Nigeria,

Africa and beyond. He said: “Mission accomplished! Over the past 10 years, Verve has been reinventing the payment industry landscape and providing Nigerians with more seamless payment exchange options such as e-cash, pay code, USSD, and Chip+pin cards”.

Today Verve Card scheme is The African Key to Exchange, moving beyond Africa to the rest of the world, building footprints in US, U.K, Dubai & many more international locations.