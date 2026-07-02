US, Iran make progress in indirect talks, agree to continue negotiations

Key points

The United States and Iran have recorded progress in indirect negotiations mediated by Qatar and Pakistan.

Qatar said discussions advanced work on implementing the framework agreement reached two weeks ago to end the Iran war.

Both sides agreed to continue negotiations after the funeral ceremonies for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The next round of talks will be scheduled after the ceremonies conclude on July 9.

Main story

The United States and Iran have made fresh progress in their indirect negotiations, with mediators saying both sides have agreed to continue talks aimed at implementing the framework agreement reached to end the recent conflict.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed al-Ansari, announced on Wednesday that the latest round of negotiations in Doha produced “positive progress” on issues relating to the peace framework agreed two weeks ago.

The discussions were conducted indirectly, with Qatari and Pakistani mediators holding separate meetings with delegations from Washington and Tehran rather than bringing both sides together.

According to al-Ansari, the parties agreed to continue the negotiations in the coming weeks, with the next meeting expected to take place after the funeral ceremonies for former Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei was killed in an Israeli airstrike in late February, according to Iranian authorities. Iran has scheduled a series of funeral processions beginning on July 4 in Tehran and the holy city of Qom, with his burial planned for July 9 in his hometown of Mashhad in northeastern Iran.

The issues

The renewed diplomatic engagement comes after months of heightened tensions that culminated in armed conflict between Iran and Israel, drawing international concern over the risk of a wider regional war.

Qatar has played a central mediating role in efforts to de-escalate the crisis, while Pakistan has also supported diplomatic efforts to sustain dialogue between Washington and Tehran.

Although negotiators have reported progress, major issues surrounding regional security, sanctions, and the implementation of any long-term peace arrangement remain unresolved.

What’s being said

“Positive progress” had been made on issues related to the framework agreement reached two weeks ago to end the conflict. — Majed al-Ansari, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman

What’s next

Negotiations are expected to resume after Iran concludes funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Diplomatic efforts will focus on translating the existing framework agreement into concrete commitments capable of sustaining the ceasefire and preventing renewed hostilities.

Bottom line

The latest round of indirect US-Iran talks signals continued diplomatic momentum, but negotiators still face the difficult task of converting preliminary agreements into a durable peace framework.