US Approves $11bn Arms Sale To Taiwan, Drawing Sharp Rebuke From China

The United States has approved an arms sale worth $11 billion to Taiwan, Taipei announced on Thursday, in one of the largest weapons packages ever offered to the self-governed island—a move that has triggered a strong backlash from China.

Although Washington remains Taiwan’s principal arms supplier, recent remarks by US President Donald Trump had raised questions over America’s long-term commitment to the island’s defence. Nonetheless, the latest approval signals a continued security partnership at a time of heightened regional tension.

The proposed sale, which still requires approval from the US Congress, would be the second arms package authorised since Trump returned to office in January, following a $330 million sale of spare parts approved in November.

According to Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the package includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), howitzers, anti-tank missiles, drones and other military equipment.

“This is the second arms sale to Taiwan announced during President Trump’s second term, once again demonstrating the United States’ firm commitment to Taiwan’s security,” the ministry said in a statement.

Beijing reacted swiftly, condemning the sale and warning of consequences.

“China urges the United States to abide by the one-China principle and immediately stop the dangerous actions of arming Taiwan,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters. He added that Beijing would take “resolute and forceful measures” to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory under the one-China policy and has repeatedly threatened to use force to bring the island under its control if necessary.

If completed, the deal would rank among the largest US arms sales to Taiwan, comparable to the $18 billion package authorised under former president George W. Bush in 2001, which was later reduced after negotiations. Over his eight years in office, Bush approved weapons sales to Taiwan worth $15.6 billion.

During Trump’s first term, Washington approved about $10 billion in arms sales to Taipei, including an $8 billion deal for fighter jets.

The latest package is widely expected to receive Congressional approval, given strong bipartisan support in the US for Taiwan’s defence.

While Taiwan maintains a domestic defence industry, it remains heavily reliant on US military support and would be significantly outmatched in any direct conflict with China.

In a statement, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence said the sale underscored Washington’s continued support in helping the island “rapidly build robust deterrence capabilities”.

President Lai Ching-te’s administration has pledged to increase defence spending to more than three per cent of gross domestic product next year, with a target of five per cent by 2030, amid mounting pressure from Washington.

The government is also seeking up to NT$1 trillion in special funding to strengthen air defence systems and boost ammunition production and storage, proposals that must still be approved by Taiwan’s opposition-controlled parliament.

China has intensified military activities around Taiwan in recent years, deploying aircraft and naval vessels near the island almost daily in what analysts describe as “grey-zone” operations—coercive actions that fall short of open warfare.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said 40 Chinese military aircraft, including fighter jets, helicopters and drones, along with eight naval vessels, were detected around the island within a 24-hour period ending early Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Taipei also reported that China’s newest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, sailed through the Taiwan Strait, further heightening tensions in the region.