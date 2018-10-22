Update: EFCC Arraigns Fayose on Misappropriation of N30.8 billion

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose on Monday appeared before a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged misappropriation of N30.8 billion.

The embattled former governor appeared in court in a gloomy look with a large number of supporters on hand, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

He pleaded not guilty to the 11-count charge. Argument on his bail application is ongoing.

EFCC is prosecuting Fayose alongside his company — Spotless Investment Ltd.

After the arraignment of the accused, the defence counsel, Mr Kanu Agabi (SAN), who is a former Attorney General of the Federation, informed the court of a motion on notice for the bail of the accused.

He told the court that same had been served on the prosecution.

In response, the EFCC Prosecutor, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, confirmed service of the bail application but told the court that he required time to reply.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, consequently, adjourned the case until October 24 for the hearing of the bail application.

Meanwhile, following a plea by defence counsel on the temporary remand of Fayose, the court ordered that he be remanded in custody of the EFCC pending bail.