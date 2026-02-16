Aviation Safety: Bird Strike Disrupts United Nigeria Airlines’ Operations

United Nigeria Airlines has reported a disruption to its scheduled flight operations following a bird strike on one of its aircraft. The incident occurred during a flight to Lagos, forcing the pilot to make a precautionary landing to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew.

While no injuries were reported, the aircraft was grounded for a mandatory safety inspection, leading to several flight delays and cancellations across the airline’s domestic network.

The airline issued a statement apologizing to affected travelers and explaining that safety remains the top priority. To minimize the impact on passengers, the carrier has activated its recovery plan, which includes rescheduling flights and deploying an alternative aircraft where possible.

This latest incident highlights the persistent challenge of wildlife management at Nigerian airports, particularly during the early morning and late evening hours when bird activity is highest.

Bird strikes have become a recurring concern for domestic carriers, often leading to expensive engine repairs and operational losses. Aviation authorities and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have been under pressure to improve bird harassment techniques and environmental controls around runways.

Industry experts note that while pilots are trained to handle such emergencies, the financial burden of grounding aircraft for repairs can be significant for local airlines operating in a high-cost environment.

As the airline works to return the grounded aircraft to service, it has advised passengers to check their flight status through its official mobile app or customer service channels. The Ministry of Aviation has also reiterated its commitment to upgrading airport infrastructure, which includes investing in modern bird-detection radar systems to reduce the risk of such collisions.

For now, United Nigeria Airlines continues to work with technical teams to clear the aircraft for flight and restore its full schedule.