UN Chief Condemns Coup In Guinea-Bissau

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the Guinea-Bissau coup, describing the military takeover as a serious violation of constitutional order.

In a statement released on Thursday by his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, Guterres criticised the removal of President Umaro Sissoco Embaló. Embaló was deposed on Wednesday after military officers announced they had taken total control of the country. Their action came hours before the release of provisional results from the November 23 presidential election.

Both Embaló and his main challenger, Fernando Dias, had already claimed victory ahead of the official announcement. The political tension increased the risk of unrest, and the military seized the moment to intervene.

Guterres said the disregard for the will of voters who cast their ballots peacefully was unacceptable and undermined democratic principles. He called for the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order.

The Secretary-General demanded the release of all detained officials, including electoral officers, opposition leaders and political actors. He urged all parties to show restraint and to respect democratic institutions, the rule of law and international human rights obligations.

Guterres insisted that disagreements must be resolved through legal and peaceful dialogue rather than force. He reaffirmed the UN’s full support for efforts by ECOWAS and the West African Elders Forum to stabilise the situation.

Regional leaders are expected to intensify diplomatic engagement in the coming days as Guinea-Bissau faces pressure to return to constitutional rule and complete its electoral process.