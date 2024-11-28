UK Opens Africa’s Largest Visa Application Centre in Lagos

The United Kingdom has unveiled Africa’s largest Visa Application Centre (VAC) in Ikeja, Lagos, through its new commercial partner, VFS Global.

This milestone, announced in a statement by the British Deputy High Commission, highlights the UK’s commitment to enhancing visa application services across Nigeria.

The new facility joins existing VACs in Abuja and Victoria Island, Lagos, offering Nigerians a more accessible avenue for processing UK visa applications. Speaking at the launch, British Deputy High Commissioner Jonny Baxter underscored the importance of Nigeria as one of the UK’s key partners.

“We hope that VFS delivers ever-improving services for those applying for visas to the UK,” said Baxter.

Marc Owen, Director of Visa, Status, and Information Services at UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), described the new centre as a significant step forward in delivering world-class visa services in Nigeria. He noted that UKVI processed over 225,000 visas for Nigerian nationals across various categories in the year leading up to June 2024.

“This new partnership demonstrates our continued commitment to ensuring our visa services are accessible, efficient, and meet the needs of all applicants,” Owen added.

Alok Singhal, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa at VFS Global, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the company’s longstanding relationship with UKVI since 2003 and its dedication to providing premium services for Nigerian travellers.

Enhanced Services for Nigerian Applicants

The Deputy High Commission revealed that VFS Global now operates VACs for the UK across 31 countries in Africa, with the Nigerian centres offering additional optional services to enhance convenience. These include:

Document upload assistance

Application submission during non-business hours

SMS notifications

Document checking services

Courier return of processed passports

Additionally, applicants in Abuja can use an on-demand mobile visa service, allowing them to submit their applications from any preferred location, including their homes or offices.

The mission clarified that these premium services are optional and do not influence the processing timelines or outcomes of visa applications.

This development is expected to streamline the visa application process for Nigerians, reinforcing the UK’s dedication to fostering stronger ties with one of its most valued partners.