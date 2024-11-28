Crypto Market Cap Hits $3.23T As Bitcoin Rebounds

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation rose on Wednesday, fueled by a recovery in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) prices. According to data from CoinMarketCap.com, the total market value of cryptocurrencies climbed 2.62% over the past 24 hours, reaching $3.23 trillion. However, trading volume fell 23.68% to $197.16 billion.

Within the market, DeFi-related trading volume accounted for $13.28 billion, representing 6.74% of the total 24-hour trading volume. Meanwhile, stablecoin activity dominated, with $181.05 billion traded—91.83% of the total.

Bitcoin and Other Major Cryptos See Mixed Performance

Late Tuesday, digital assets showed mixed movements. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dropped 3.5% to $91,480, despite a 32.8% surge in 24-hour trading volume to $96.82 billion. Ethereum (ETH-USD), the second-largest cryptocurrency, fell 4.7% to $3,318. Other notable losses included:

Solana (SOL-USD): -3.6%

-3.6% BNB (BNB-USD): -4.8%

-4.8% XRP (XRP-USD): -2.7%

-2.7% Dogecoin (DOGE-USD): -4.1%

-4.1% Cardano (ADA-USD): -4.7%

The CoinDesk Market Index, which tracks 126 cryptocurrencies, fell 4.3% in the past 24 hours. Traditional markets showed modest gains, with the Nasdaq 100 up 0.35%, the S&P 500 rising 0.48%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average increasing 0.26%.

Bond Yields Rise Amid Market Activity

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield closed at 4.302%, up from Monday’s 4.267%, while the 5-year yield rose to 4.193%.