UEFA Champions League: Ruthless Barcelona Dismantle Dortmund 4-0

Barcelona moved a step closer to a return to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2019 with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in their quarter-final first leg on Wednesday night.

A dominant performance at the Camp Nou saw Robert Lewandowski net twice, taking his season tally to 40 goals, while Raphinha and Lamine Yamal also got on the scoresheet in a one-sided encounter. Hansi Flick’s side extended their unbeaten streak to 23 matches with the win.

The five-time European champions seized early control and never looked back. Their first breakthrough came in the 25th minute, when Raphinha tapped in from close range after a goalmouth scramble resulting from a dangerous free-kick.

Barcelona are now well placed to reach the final four, where they would face either Inter Milan or Bayern Munich. They travel to Germany for the return leg next Tuesday.

Flick stuck to his preferred starting XI, opting to start Fermin Lopez in attacking midfield ahead of Gavi to support the formidable forward trio of Yamal, Raphinha, and Lewandowski.

La Liga leaders Barcelona started on the front foot, with goalkeeper Gregor Kobel called into action early to deny Yamal and Lewandowski. Seventeen-year-old Yamal was a constant menace on the right flank, frequently cutting inside and creating chances.

The hosts opened the scoring after Karim Adeyemi conceded a soft free-kick by pulling back Jules Kounde by his hair while attempting a counter-attack. Fermin Lopez delivered a precise cross to the back post, where Inigo Martinez headed the ball back across goal. Pau Cubarsi’s close-range effort appeared destined for the net, but Raphinha made sure, sliding in to confirm the goal—his 12th of the competition. The Brazilian had to endure a short VAR review before the goal stood.

Barcelona continued to push for a second as Yamal and Raphinha linked up fluidly, although Dortmund nearly found an equaliser when Serhou Guirassy squandered a golden opportunity, firing wide with only Wojciech Szczesny to beat. Guirassy came close again shortly before the break but was unable to connect with Adeyemi’s cross and later found the side-netting.

Second-Half Surge

The visitors were punished for their profligacy just three minutes into the second half. Yamal floated a cross toward Raphinha, who directed a header across goal for Lewandowski to nod in from close range, registering his 10th Champions League goal this season.

Lopez struck the post and missed narrowly soon after, but the third goal was inevitable. In the 66th minute, Lopez picked out Lewandowski, who rifled a low shot inside the near post to make it 3-0—his 29th goal in 28 matches against his former club.

Yamal, whose performance had terrorised Dortmund’s backline all night, finally got the goal he deserved late in the game. After a quick counter, Raphinha slid the ball through for the teenager to calmly slot home Barcelona’s fourth.

The only concern for Barcelona was Yamal requesting a substitution in the closing stages, though he walked off smiling and received a standing ovation from the home supporters.

With their sights set on a potential quadruple, Flick’s side continue to build momentum—and based on this display, they look like serious contenders for European glory.