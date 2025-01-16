UAE President To Visit Nigeria To Strengthen Economic Relations

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accepts an invitation from Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to visit Nigeria this year, aiming to strengthen the economic ties between the two nations.

The invitation is extended during discussions on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025, with President Tinubu arriving in Abu Dhabi as a guest of the UAE President. The event focuses on global sustainable development and addressing critical issues like climate change, water scarcity, and energy challenges.

During their talks, President Tinubu presents Nigeria’s stance on climate and other global challenges, congratulating Sheikh Mohamed on the successful event. In return, Sheikh Mohamed expresses his gratitude to President Tinubu for the visit and reiterates the UAE’s commitment to enhancing economic cooperation with Nigeria.

The two leaders explore opportunities to attract further investment to Nigeria, with President Tinubu highlighting the positive outcomes of his government’s economic reforms. He calls for increased partnership with the UAE to further develop the Nigerian economy, citing the growing interest from international investors, including in the oil sector.

President Tinubu also thanks the UAE for the warm reception extended to him and his delegation.

This upcoming visit holds significant potential for increasing economic cooperation between the UAE and Nigeria, with the aim of boosting investments and contributing to Nigeria’s ongoing economic growth. The specific date for the visit is still to be confirmed.