Enugu Governor Increases Salaries of Customary Court Judges

In a significant move to improve the welfare of judicial officers, the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has approved an upward review of salaries for 459 customary court judges serving in the state’s 153 customary courts.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Dr. Reuben Onyishi, announced the development in a statement on Monday, noting that the salary adjustment would take effect from January 2025.

Boosting Judicial Welfare

The salary review aligns with the N80,000 minimum wage recently implemented in Enugu State, surpassing the national minimum wage of N70,000. Dr. Onyishi highlighted that the decision was prompted by the rising cost of living and the governor’s commitment to prioritising the welfare of workers.

“This also followed a memo dated November 25, 2024, from the Special Adviser to the Governor on Legal Matters, Mr. Osinachi Nnajieze. In response, Governor Mbah graciously approved the review,” Onyishi stated.

Breakdown of the Salary Review

The review applies to the chairpersons and members of all 153 customary courts in the state.

Chairpersons’ salaries increased from N42,989.76 to N92,989.76.

Members’ salaries rose from N39,736.18 to N89,736.18.

The move reflects the governor’s recognition of the critical role customary courts play in resolving local disputes and promoting justice at the grassroots level.

Enhancing the Judiciary

Governor Mbah’s salary adjustment underscores his administration’s dedication to strengthening the judiciary, fostering morale among judicial officers, and ensuring they are adequately compensated for their service to the state.

This decision is expected to enhance the functionality of the customary courts and improve access to justice for the people of Enugu State.