Two Feared Dead as Residential Three Storey Building Collapses in Lagos

A three-storey has reportedly collapsed in the Osasa area of Bariga, Lagos State.

News Men gathered that the building collapsed around 9.30pm on Sunday.

A resident of the area, Dele Timothy, told news men around 10.30pm that six people had been rescued, added that many more might be trapped in the rubble.

He said, “I stay around the area; the building that collapsed is a residential building and the incident happened around 9.30pm. People are still there, but rescuers have been able to pull out about six people.

“Men of the Lagos State Fire Service are already on the ground, but they are unable to gain entry yet, because the road to the scene is really bad.”

An official of the Lagos State Fire Service, who spoke with news men on condition of anonymity, said rescue operation had yet to commence as he and his colleagues had yet to access the area.

“We are here already but the road is bad and there is indiscriminate parking on the street. So, we have not been able to gain access to the building. The police are also around and we are thinking of what to do, but for now, rescue operation has not started,” he said.

