Nigeria seeks global support as five projects make ITU WSIS prizes 2026 Shortlist

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Nigeria has secured five nominations in the 2026 edition of the prestigious International Telecommunication Union World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prizes, with government-backed digital innovation projects competing for global recognition across key technology and development categories.

The nominated initiatives span digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, agricultural logistics, telecommunications research, and digital skills development, reflecting Nigeria’s growing push toward technology-driven national development.

Nigeria’s Nominated Projects

The shortlisted Nigerian projects include:

Project 774 Local Government Connectivity Network — Category AL C2: ICT Infrastructure

— Category AL C2: ICT Infrastructure Build-A-Thon — Category AL C4: Capacity Building

— Category AL C4: Capacity Building Child Online Protection (COP) Programme — Category AL C5: ICT Security

— Category AL C5: ICT Security Telecom-Based Research Grant Initiative — Category AL C6: Enabling Environment

— Category AL C6: Enabling Environment NIPOST Agro-Infrastructure & Logistics Initiative — Category AL C7: e-Agriculture

The WSIS Prizes competition, organised annually by the ITU, recognises impactful digital projects from across the world that leverage information and communication technologies to support sustainable development goals.

Voting Process Opens to the Public

Public voting is currently ongoing, with Nigerians and supporters encouraged to vote for the country’s nominated entries before the deadline of May 13, 2026.

The voting process requires users to register or log in to the ITU voting portal before selecting their preferred projects across the available categories.

Voting can be accessed through the official WSIS platform or the campaign link below:

Push for Digital Transformation

The nominated initiatives align with Nigeria’s broader digital economy agenda, which has increasingly prioritised broadband expansion, digital inclusion, cybersecurity awareness, research funding, and technology-enabled agricultural systems.

Industry stakeholders say recognition at the WSIS level could further strengthen Nigeria’s reputation within the global digital innovation ecosystem while attracting international partnerships and investment opportunities.

The WSIS Prizes programme is widely regarded as one of the leading global platforms celebrating successful ICT-based development initiatives implemented by governments, private institutions, academia, and civil society organisations worldwide.

What’s Next

Voting will remain open until May 13, after which shortlisted projects with the highest public support and evaluation scores will proceed toward final recognition during the WSIS+20 High-Level Event scheduled to hold later in 2026.