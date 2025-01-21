Abia Governor, Alex Otti, Launches N10.78 Billion Project To Revamp 200 PHCs In 100 Days

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State launches a N10.78 billion project to rehabilitate and upgrade 200 Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) across the state, with a target completion within 100 days. The project kicks off at the Ngwu Primary Healthcare Center in Uzuakoli, Bende Local Government Area, where Otti stresses the importance of strengthening the healthcare system in the state.

The initiative, known as “Project Ekwueme,” focuses on improving healthcare access, particularly in rural areas. Otti explains that the government will renovate and equip the selected PHCs, ensuring they meet modern operational standards. This effort seeks to address healthcare access challenges and ensure better services for residents.

Governor Otti highlights that the project will reduce reliance on unqualified practitioners and counterfeit medications, leading to better public health outcomes. The upgraded PHCs will feature independent power systems powered by renewable energy, efficient water supplies, and other essential infrastructure. These enhancements aim to improve the working conditions, protect medical supplies, and reduce operational costs.

The Governor emphasizes the use of high-quality materials throughout construction, with contractors held accountable for post-delivery maintenance for at least five years. Otti encourages community leaders and stakeholders to participate in monitoring and evaluating the project, with severe consequences for any sabotage or theft. Security agencies are tasked with overseeing the project sites to prevent disruptions.

Otti reaffirms the government’s commitment to welcoming partnerships focused on addressing the state’s healthcare challenges. He also announces plans to offer training programs for healthcare professionals to ensure they stay updated on the latest industry trends and best practices.

The Governor reiterates the state government’s dedication to transforming the healthcare sector to enhance the socio-economic well-being of the people. Professor Enoch Uche, the Commissioner for Health, describes the project as a vital step in delivering benefits to the people of Abia. He adds that the N10.78 billion investment will significantly improve the state’s healthcare infrastructure, contributing to the achievement of the third Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).

Mrs. Ngozi Azodo, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, outlines that “Project Ekwueme” consists of three phases: the upgrade of 200 PHCs, the development of the Abia Medical City, and the establishment of a college of medicine. Azodo emphasizes that every political ward in the state will benefit from a fully functional healthcare center, ensuring fair and equal access to essential healthcare services.