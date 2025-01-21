NNPCL Blames Pipeline Vandals For Fire At Rivers Facility

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) attributes a recent fire at its Buguma Wellhead 008 in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State to pipeline vandalism, stating that criminals attempting to steal crude oil are responsible for the incident.

The fire, which follows an oil spill, reportedly destroys houses and farmlands in the community. Video footage circulating online shows extensive damage to cultivated lands in the affected area.

In an official statement, Olufemi Soneye, NNPCL’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, confirms that the fire results from an attempt to tamper with the wellhead’s Christmas Tree—a key component of oil production infrastructure.

“This act of sabotage severely damages the well’s back pressure valve and reflects a disturbing pattern of repeated attacks on wellheads in the region. Since March 2023, crude oil theft from this facility has been persistent, with criminals even using dynamite to destroy installations and gain illegal access to hydrocarbons,” the statement explains.

NNPCL acknowledges the economic and environmental impact of these activities and reassures affected communities that relief materials will be provided. The company also pledges continued collaboration with security agencies to curb vandalism and oil theft.

“NNPCL remains committed to combating these fires and mitigating the financial losses associated with criminal activities that place a significant burden on the nation’s economy,” the statement adds.

The Niger Delta region continues to experience oil spills and pipeline sabotage, leading to widespread environmental damage. Earlier this month, another fire outbreak occurs in Buguma due to an oil spill, prompting the Environmental Defenders Network (EDN) to urge the government to take urgent action.

Reports indicate that Nigeria records hundreds of oil spills in 2024, with most attributed to theft and vandalism. Environmentalists continue to call for stronger measures to protect oil infrastructure and prevent further damage to local communities.