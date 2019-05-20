Trump Issues Warning to Iran over Threat to US

US President, Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday amid tensions between both countries.

“If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again,” Trump said in a tweet.

Washington and Tehran are on the edge and the United States has deployed a carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf.

Trump’s warning came after a Katyusha rocket crashed into Baghdad’s Green Zone, which houses government offices and embassies, including the US mission.

The rocket came after Washington ordered the evacuation of non-essential diplomatic staff from the Baghdad Embassy and the Erbil Consulate.

On Saturday, Iran foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, downplayed a war.

“We are certain…there will not be a war since neither we want a war nor does anyone have the illusion they can confront Iran in the region,” Zarif told IRNA at the end of a visit to China.

Source: Daily Post