Truecaller Launches its Developer Program in Nigeria and Scouts for Local Talents to Join the Company

Truecaller kicked off its Africa Launch Event today at CcHUB, Africa’s leading social innovation centre, where they held an exclusive event inviting media, developers and entrepreneurs to share their plans for the region.

The company revealed it will be setting up headquarters in the region and hire key personals for its operations. During the event Truecaller also launched its Developer Program with Truecaller SDK, its mobile identity product for digital start-ups and app developers.

Truecaller SDK enables 3rd party app developers, digital businesses and startups to verify end users quickly and frictionlessly by utilizing their Truecaller profile with a one-touch and password free experience. The Truecaller SDK is available on Android, iOS and web platforms and can be used by any app or a website to instantly onboard, autofill user information, or verify the user’s phone number based identity through the users’ consent.

“We see Nigeria as one of the most promising eco-systems in Africa, that’s why we have decided to kick-off our tour in the market. After engaging with some of the top tech startups and digital businesses in the country, we are even more convinced that Truecaller SDK – mobile identity solution – will help solve many of their challenges when onboarding and verifying new users.” says Priyam Bose, Director & Head of Worldwide Developer Relations at Truecaller.

Truecaller has become one of the fastest growing consumer apps in Africa, and has consistently been topping the App Store Charts across the continent for the past 2 years. The Truecaller app, which allows people to see who’s calling and filter out spam calls and SMS, has already more than 50 million users in Africa. The service is helping users block more than half a billion spam calls on a monthly basis in the region, and more than 50 percent of all messages being filtered is considered as spam.

The company also revealed that it has more than 6.2 million users in Nigeria, where the user base has grown with over 80 percent the past year. Truecaller is helping Nigerian users block more than 13 million calls, and 25 million spam SMS on a monthly basis. In a recent study conducted by Truecaller, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt rank among the top 20 countries in the world being plagued by unwanted spam calls.