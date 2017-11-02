President Buhari To Present 2018 Budget On Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari is to lay the estimates for the 2018 Budget at a joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday, November, 7.

In a letter from Mr President, read on both chambers of the National Assembly, revealed that President Buhari would formally address a joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The letter which was read on the floor of the House of Representatives reads thus:

“Pursuant to section 81 of the 1999 constitution, may I crave the kind indulgence of the National Assembly to grant me the slot of 1400hrs on Tuesday, 7th November 2017 to formally address a Joint Session and lay before the National Assembly the 2018 Budget Proposal.

“Please extend, Mr. Speaker, the assurances of my highest regards to the Honourable Members as I look forward to addressing the Joint Session.”

Recall that the N7.3 trillion 2017 budget was submitted in December 2016 and jerked up to 7.44 trillion upon approval by National Assembly in May 2017.

The Budget was however signed into law in June 2017 by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who was then in acting capacity as President.