Troops Foil Bandit Attack In Benue, Recover Cache Of Arms

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have repelled coordinated attempts by armed bandits to attack villages in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, recovering a cache of weapons in the process.

The successful operation comes barely a week after suspected armed herders and local bandits, reportedly numbering about a thousand, ambushed and killed 11 security personnel, including police officers and members of the Civil Protection Guards, codenamed Anyam Nyom, in the same local government area.

In a statement issued in Makurdi on Tuesday, the Acting Media Information Officer of OPWS, Lt. Ahmad Zubairu, said troops conducted clearance operations between September 26 and 28, 2025, thwarting bandits’ plans to launch coordinated assaults on Agurugu and Igyudu villages.

“Troops, acting on credible intelligence, engaged the criminals in separate encounters, forcing them to abandon their positions. The operations foiled imminent attacks and led to the recovery of dangerous weapons, further boosting the confidence of residents in security agencies,” the statement read in part.

According to Zubairu, troops deployed at Abaji on September 26 received intelligence on the movement of a large group of bandits towards Agurugu village. The soldiers intercepted them at Sheekan village, where a fierce gun battle ensued. The bandits were forced to flee under sustained firepower.

Two days later, on September 28, troops deployed to Gbise engaged another group of armed bandits during a fighting patrol towards Igyudu village. The criminals again fled their positions, abandoning arms and supplies.

Items recovered during the operations included:

One automatic pistol

Thirty-three (33) rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition

Fifteen (15) rounds of 5.56 x 45mm ammunition

Three rounds of 9mm ammunition

Two AK-47 magazines and one G3 magazine

One hand grenade and one tear gas canister

One single-barrel gun

Assorted medical kits

Twenty-nine mobile phones and an Itel handset left behind by the fleeing suspects.

Military Assures Residents

Zubairu quoted the OPWS Force Commander, Major General Sunday Igbinoghene Gara, as commending the troops for their bravery, professionalism, and rapid response.

General Gara reassured residents of Katsina-Ala and surrounding communities of their safety, urging them to continue providing credible and timely intelligence to support ongoing military operations.

“We remain committed to restoring lasting peace in Benue and neighbouring states. Our troops have shown resilience and determination, and we will not relent until these areas are completely secured,” the commander said.

Security analysts note that Katsina-Ala and parts of Benue North-East have remained volatile due to persistent clashes involving armed herders, local bandits, and militia groups. The latest success by OPWS is expected to reinforce public confidence in security operations amid mounting concerns over rural attacks.