Nigeria Immigration Service Rolls Out Contactless Passport Renewal Starting In Canada

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) rolls out its new contactless passport renewal system, beginning in Canada on November 1, 2024. This digital process allows Nigerians to renew their passports online, eliminating the need for physical visits to NIS offices and aiming to enhance accessibility and efficiency.

After Canada, the system expands to the UK, USA, and Italy on November 15, with Nigeria and other locations following by December 1. The NIS announces the rollout on its official X (formerly Twitter) page, emphasizing its commitment to improving service standards and aligning with global best practices.

How the Contactless Renewal Process Works

In a detailed video shared on its X page, NIS outlines the step-by-step process for online passport renewal. Nigerians can access the system by downloading the NIS mobile app—available on Google Play, the App Store, and Windows Store starting November 1—or by visiting the portal at passport.immigration.gov.ng.

Create a Profile: Register with a valid email to initiate the process. Eligibility Check: Complete an eligibility check to ensure the passport qualifies for renewal. Identity Verification: Provide your National Identification Number (NIN) and current passport number. Personal Information and Document Upload: Enter bio-data and upload required documents, including the NIN slip, birth certificate, and local government certificate. Biometric Capture: Use your mobile device to capture fingerprint biometrics. Review and Submit: Verify all information before submitting. Payment: Complete the payment process online. Application Submission: Submit the application for processing.

After approval, the renewed passport is sent directly to the specified address.

Currently, this streamlined system is exclusive to passport renewals, marking a notable step forward in modernizing and simplifying Nigerian public services.