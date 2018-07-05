Top 7 Job Interview Mistakes To Avoid

Your next interview could land you your dream job, if you handle yourself well.

Below are the 7 common job interview mistakes to avoid:

#1: Dressing Shabbily

Your dressing code is an important factor recruiters consider while interviewing candidates. Even though you have to dress in accordance with the position you are applying for, do try to be formal and professional. Your worst mistake is to wear an informal dressing to a formal job interview. It will make you look out-of-place and you could lose your confidence.

#2: Arriving Late

The easiest way to ruin your interview is to arrive late. Lateness is definitely a good way to piss your interviewers. Try as much as possible to be punctual to any interview, as it is part of the first impression that you are creating about yourself. As a matter of fact, when you are late for an interview, it is an indication that you are not serious. This is definitely the first step in failing your interview.

#3: Showing Off

Showing off is among the common job interview mistakes to avoid. No matter how qualified and smart you are, try to keep cool and remain humble. Priding yourself too high could be an indication that you won’t take instructions. And no organization wants to work with arrogant people.

Actually, you don’t need to show yourself before an interviewer knows that you are good. Always keep it cool.

#4: Presenting False Resume information

This is another area where most job interview candidates are thrown out of the race. What job seekers fail to understand is that recruiters will always outsmart their moves. This is why they often provide you with a form to fill all the details in your resume.

Guess what! if there is a slight variation from what you presented on your CV, boom! you are out the race!

#5: Answering The Phone During an Interview

I mean no disrespect, but some interview candidates can be really funny. Some of them actually use their phones while the interview is going on. This is a clear indication of indiscipline, lack of respect. Therefore, if you really need that job, don’t answer any call. In fact, put your phone off, or on silent mode until you leave the interview venue.

#6: Talking Too Much

Try as much as possible to talk less. Go straight to the point and stop bugging your interviewer with unnecessary details. The downside of talking too much in an interview is that you end up spoiling the nice things you said earlier with controversial statements. Just give a straight answer, without details, except you are required to do otherwise.

#7: Displaying A Lack of Passion

Recruiters need people who are very passionate about the job. So, try to show some passion and enthusiasm during the interview. You may be considered based on this. No employer will want to engage a candidate that is clearly not passionate about the job he/she is applying for.

These are the common job interview mistakes to avoid in your next interview. These mistakes have cost many people their chances of getting great job offers, even after getting so close. Don’t fall victim to these mistakes, watch out for them in your next interview.