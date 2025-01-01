Tinubu Vows To Enhance Food And Drug Production, Targets Inflation Reduction In 2025

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to revitalising Nigeria’s economy by prioritising food production and the local manufacturing of essential drugs.

In his New Year message delivered on Wednesday, Tinubu acknowledged the persistent challenges Nigerian households faced in 2024 due to the high cost of food and medical supplies. He assured citizens that 2025 would usher in a renewed focus on reducing production costs to make these necessities more accessible.

“Our government is determined to intensify efforts to lower these costs by boosting food production and promoting the local manufacturing of essential drugs and medical supplies,” the President stated.

Highlighting his administration’s economic goals, Tinubu revealed plans to reduce inflation from its current rate of 34.6% to 15%. “With diligent work and God’s help, we will achieve this goal and provide relief to all our people,” he added.

The President also pledged to increase access to credit for individuals and key sectors of the economy, aiming to stimulate national economic growth and improve living standards in the coming year.