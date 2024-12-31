Tax Reform Bills Result From Extensive Stakeholder Consultations Across Nigeria

Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Tax Reforms and Fiscal Policy Committee, states that Nigeria’s proposed tax reform bills are the product of widespread consultations with stakeholders across various sectors and regions.

Speaking on Monday, Oyedele highlights the unprecedented scope of the engagement, describing it as one of the most inclusive processes in the country’s recent history. “Consultations are ongoing and do not end with passing the laws. Even after implementation, we must continue to engage stakeholders,” he explains.

The committee’s outreach spans over 40 groups, including artisans, farmers, manufacturers, exporters, students, people with disabilities, and multinational investors. Public input is also sought through advertisements and digital platforms to ensure broader participation.

“We achieved significant turnout, but in a country of 200 million, there is always room for more engagement,” Oyedele remarks, emphasizing the need for sustained public involvement.

Despite its comprehensive efforts, the committee faces hurdles in securing meetings with state governors, who are pivotal to the success of tax reforms. Oyedele recounts instances of long delays, rescheduled appointments, and brief windows for discussions.

“In some cases, we were kept waiting until late at night, only to be given 15 minutes to present. It has been challenging, but we managed to engage some governors and their teams,” he explains.

Governors in states like Lagos and Kaduna facilitate consultations with their cabinets and revenue agencies. However, Oyedele notes that similar opportunities are not available in many other states. To bridge the gap, the committee conducts sessions with the National Economic Council (NEC) and Finance Commissioners nationwide.

The tax reform bills spark significant debate, with opposition from some governors and lawmakers citing concerns about potential economic disparities.

Northern leaders argue that the proposed measures could worsen economic hardships in their region, which already faces poverty and insecurity. Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, among others, warns that the reforms may impose undue burdens on the region.

Under pressure from northern governors and lawmakers, the House of Representatives indefinitely suspends discussions on the contentious bills.

The debates highlight the need for reforms that balance regional interests with national economic goals, ensuring inclusivity and fairness in policy implementation.