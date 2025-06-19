Tinubu Set To Commission Key Projects In Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu is expected in Kaduna State today, Thursday, for the official commissioning of major infrastructural and developmental projects executed by Governor Uba Sani’s administration.

The visit is part of activities marking the governor’s second year in office, and it underscores the state government’s commitment to healthcare, infrastructure, and economic development.

Among the projects scheduled for inauguration is a 300-bed Specialist Hospital in Millennium City, Kaduna, aimed at improving access to quality healthcare. Also on the list is the Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development in Rigachikun, designed to equip young people with market-ready skills.

Tinubu will also commission several road projects across the state, including those in Soba and Samaru Kataf Local Government Areas, the 24-kilometre Kafanchan Township Road, the Tudun Biri Road, and a 22-kilometre link road connecting Kauru and Kubau LGAs.

In a bid to modernise Kaduna’s public transport system, the president will unveil 100 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses.

The state government described the visit as a milestone in its development journey and an opportunity to showcase ongoing efforts to drive progress through infrastructure and human capital investment. Since assuming office in 2023, Governor Sani has focused on rural development, youth empowerment, and job creation.

Originally scheduled for Wednesday, Tinubu’s visit to Kaduna was moved to Thursday following his trip to Benue State, where he met with victims of recent attacks and consulted with community stakeholders to seek sustainable peace.

During the Benue visit, Tinubu condemned the violence, urging unity and peaceful coexistence among residents.