Next Afrobeats Star raises winner’s prize to N225m for Season 2

Key points

Next Afrobeats Star has increased its winner’s recording deal to N225 million.

The winner will also receive a brand-new Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Auditions will take place in Lagos, Benin, Jos and Uyo.

Contestants will release original songs on global streaming platforms during the competition.

Main story

MTN Nigeria and Ultima Studios have unveiled Season 2 of the Next Afrobeats Star talent competition, increasing the winner’s recording deal from N150 million to N225 million as they seek to discover and develop emerging music talents.

The organisers also announced that the overall winner will receive a brand-new Mercedes-Benz SUV, while the first, second and third runners-up will secure recording deals worth N100 million, N75 million and N50 million respectively.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, MTN Nigeria’s General Manager for Brand and Communications, Emamoke Ogoro, said the competition was designed to help aspiring musicians build sustainable careers by connecting them with opportunities across the music industry.

She explained that, unlike many music reality shows, contestants on Next Afrobeats Star perform original songs instead of cover versions, allowing them to establish their own artistic identity and develop commercially viable music.

Ogoro added that every song performed during the competition would be released on major global streaming platforms, giving contestants immediate exposure to audiences beyond the television show.

She also announced that six contestants from MTN’s grassroots talent discovery initiative, alongside one wildcard entrant, would join the main competition for the first time, expanding opportunities for young artistes across the country.

Applications for the competition will remain open until Aug. 17.

Ultima Studios’ Head of Content and Development, Richard Oluwabori, said interested contestants could audition either physically during regional screenings or online through the competition’s website using downloadable instrumentals.

According to him, auditions will be held in Lagos, Benin, Jos and Uyo before the top 200 contestants advance to perform before a panel of judges comprising Obi Asika, ID Cabasa, Masterkraft and Big Bird.

He added that songs performed during the televised competition would be released immediately on streaming platforms, rather than waiting until the programme concludes.

The issues

The competition reflects growing investment in talent development within Nigeria’s music industry, with organisers focusing on original content creation and commercial opportunities for emerging artistes.

What’s being said

“The competition is designed to bridge the gap between musical talent and sustainable careers by giving emerging artistes access to industry opportunities.” — Emamoke Ogoro, General Manager, Brand and Communications, MTN Nigeria

What’s next

Auditions will begin in August across four cities, after which 200 contestants will progress to the televised competition for a chance to secure recording deals and national recognition.

Bottom line

With a N225 million recording deal and immediate access to global streaming platforms, Season 2 of Next Afrobeats Star is positioning itself as one of Nigeria’s biggest talent development platforms for emerging musicians.