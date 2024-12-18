Tinubu Proposes N4.06 Trillion For Infrastructure In 2025 Budget

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu allocates N4.06 trillion for infrastructure development in the 2025 fiscal year as part of the Budget of Restoration. He announces this during his presentation to the National Assembly in Abuja, highlighting infrastructure as a key pillar of his administration’s strategy for national development.

The 2025 budget totals N47.9 trillion, the largest in Nigeria’s history. Tinubu emphasizes that the significant allocation for infrastructure demonstrates his administration’s commitment to fostering economic growth and improving the quality of life for Nigerians.

Although specific details of the allocation are not provided, Tinubu outlines the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund as a mechanism to drive investments in critical areas such as energy, transportation, and public works. Major projects like the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway are set to benefit, with funding under the EPC+F (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Financing) model supported by private-sector contributions.

Beyond infrastructure, the 2025 budget prioritizes defense, health, and education, with notable allocations targeting critical national challenges:

Defense and Security: N.91 trillion is earmarked to enhance the capabilities of the military, paramilitary, and police forces. Tinubu stresses the importance of securing Nigeria’s borders, combating terrorism, and addressing internal security concerns. He states, “We will provide our security forces with modern tools and technology to safeguard our nation and protect its sovereignty.”

Health Sector: N2.48 trillion is allocated to improve healthcare delivery. This includes N402 billion for healthcare infrastructure and N282.65 billion for the Basic Health Care Fund, aimed at revitalizing hospitals and expanding access to quality healthcare services.

Education: N3.52 trillion is set aside to improve educational infrastructure, train teachers, and enhance access to quality education for children and youth across the country.

The 2025 Budget of Restoration reflects Tinubu’s commitment to addressing Nigeria’s challenges comprehensively. Infrastructure serves as the foundation for economic growth, while strategic investments in defense, health, and education aim to create a safer, healthier, and better-educated society.