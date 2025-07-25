Tinubu Meets APC Governors Ahead Of Key NEC Meeting

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday evening held a closed-door meeting with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The meeting, which took place at the presidential banquet hall in Aso Rock Villa, saw early arrivals from key figures including the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State; Governor Babajide Sanwo‑Olu of Lagos; Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti; and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun.

Tinubu used the session to brief the APC governors on key matters ahead of the NEC meeting, originally slated to hold at the party’s national secretariat but later shifted to the State House Conference Centre. The NEC gathering is scheduled for 2 pm on Thursday.

Top of the agenda is the selection of a substantive National Chairman to replace Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, who resigned last month due to health concerns. Deputy National Chairman, Ali Dalori, has been serving in an acting capacity. However, some party stakeholders favour retaining Dalori until a full elective convention is held to constitute a new National Working Committee.

The North Central zone, which has voiced concerns over marginalisation, may reclaim the chairmanship seat. Leading contenders from the region include former Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-Makura, and the current Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda.

The NEC is also expected to deliberate on other pressing issues including the party’s financial report, preparations for the 2027 general elections, outcomes from the Constitution Review Committee, and future party congresses.

Dr. Ganduje’s resignation continues the succession of APC chairmen since the party’s founding, including Chief Bisi Akande, Chief John Oyegun, Adams Oshiomhole, Mai Mala Buni, and Abdullahi Adamu. Article 13.3 of the APC Constitution (amended 2022) empowers the NEC to appoint a new National Chairman or establish a Caretaker Committee.