Tinubu Explains Establishment Of N200bn Fund For Msmes And Manufacturers

President Bola Tinubu has said his administration’s decision to create a ₦200 billion intervention fund for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and manufacturers is aimed at addressing structural bottlenecks and boosting competitiveness across critical sectors of the economy.

Speaking at the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) in Abuja on Monday, Tinubu — represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima — said the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to enhance productivity, promote inclusive growth, and sustain investor confidence in Nigeria’s economy.

The president noted that despite global economic headwinds, Nigeria recorded a 4.23 per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in September 2025, exceeding projections by multilateral organisations and domestic analysts.

He said his administration’s policy decisions were “guided by the pursuit of balance between economic logic and public expectation,” adding that the government’s focus remained on fostering stability, reducing poverty, and creating jobs.

“As a people-oriented government, our priority remains restoring hope to the unemployed, the poor, the excluded, and the vulnerable,” Tinubu said.

He explained that the intervention fund would provide affordable financing for MSMEs and manufacturers struggling with structural challenges, while also supporting innovation and entrepreneurship.

“We have created pathways for young Nigerians to access grants, loans, and equity investments of up to $100,000 to scale their enterprises, innovate, and build sustainable livelihoods,” he said.

According to the president, the government has also expanded digital micro-loan access to improve financial inclusion and empower small businesses, particularly at the grassroots level.

“These efforts underline our commitment to building an economy that works for all Nigerians,” Tinubu added, reaffirming that the administration’s reforms are targeted at creating opportunities for citizens to thrive in a resilient and competitive economic environment.