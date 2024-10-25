Tinubu Cuts Ministers’ Vehicles To Three, Reduces Security

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday limited Ministers, Ministers of State, and Heads of Agencies of the Federal Government to a maximum of three cars in their official convoys.

“No additional vehicles will be assigned to them for movement,” the President stated in a statement issued Thursday headed ‘President Tinubu delivers fresh orders on reducing the cost of governance.’

Mr Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, published the statement, saying, “The cost-cutting measure was announced today in a statement signed by the President.”

Tinubu issued a directive in January 2024, which the Presidency stated was intended to minimize government expenditure. The instruction called for lowering his entourage on international travels from 50 to 20 staffers. He decreased the cost of local journeys.

Similarly, he reduced the Vice President’s entourage to five officials on foreign trips and 15 for local trips. In the directive issued on Thursday, Tinubu also ordered all ministers, ministers of state, and heads of agencies to have at most five security personnel attached to them.

“The security team will comprise four police officers and one Department of State Services officer.

“No additional security personnel will be assigned, he ordered,” the statement read.

Tinubu also instructed the National Security Adviser to engage with the Military, Paramilitary and Security Agencies to determine a suitable reduction in their vehicle and security personnel deployment.

The Presidency said “All affected officials are expected to comply with these new measures immediately, underscoring the urgency and seriousness of these changes.”