Tinubu Approves One-Year Tenure Extension for Customs CG Adeniyi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a one-year extension of the tenure of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, effectively extending his stay in office until August 2026.

Adeniyi’s initial tenure was scheduled to end on August 31, 2025, but the extension, announced on Tuesday, is aimed at consolidating ongoing institutional reforms and advancing key policy initiatives under the Tinubu administration.

The development was contained in a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who stated that the decision aligns with the administration’s vision to strengthen Customs operations, enhance trade facilitation, and ensure revenue optimisation.

According to the statement, “President Tinubu recognises Mr. Adeniyi’s steadfast leadership and commitment to service. The President is confident that this extension will further strengthen the Nigeria Customs Service in achieving its strategic mandate of trade facilitation, revenue generation, and border security.”

Adeniyi is currently leading a broad modernisation drive within the service, including the implementation of the National Single Window Project, Customs automation processes, and Nigeria’s commitments under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) protocol.

Appointed in an acting capacity in June 2023, Adeniyi succeeded Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) and was confirmed as substantive Comptroller-General in October 2023. Since taking office, he has spearheaded initiatives aimed at digitising Customs operations and improving inter-agency collaboration at the nation’s borders.

The extension is widely seen as a vote of confidence in Adeniyi’s leadership and a move to ensure continuity in the ongoing transformation of the Nigeria Customs Service.