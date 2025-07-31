BBNaija Season 10 Launches With 29 Housemates, Sets Stage For Fierce Competition

The 10th season of Big Brother Naija officially kicked off Sunday night with the introduction of 29 housemates, marking one of the largest opening night entries in the show’s history.

Themed “Ten over Ten,” the premiere captivated millions of viewers across Nigeria and beyond with its mix of glitz, live performances, and high-energy presentations. Organisers say this season aims to raise the bar with unexpected twists and intense gameplay.

The housemates, drawn from diverse professional and cultural backgrounds, include entertainers, entrepreneurs, content creators, and corporate professionals. Their introduction has already sparked widespread online buzz, with fans predicting rivalries, showmances, and potential alliances.

With a grand prize of ₦150 million and other rewards on the line, the contestants will compete in weekly tasks and face public votes, evictions, and scrutiny over the coming weeks.

This season is expected to maintain the show’s reputation as one of Africa’s most-watched reality TV programs, offering drama, entertainment, and social commentary in equal measure.