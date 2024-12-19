Tinubu Allocates N2.48T To Health Sector in 2025 Budget

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has proposed an allocation of N2.48 trillion to Nigeria’s health sector in the 2025 national budget.

This represents 5.18 per cent of the total N47.90 trillion proposed expenditure, falling short of the 15 per cent target outlined in the 2001 Abuja Declaration.

The president unveiled the budget, titled “Budget of Restoration: Securing Peace and Rebuilding Prosperity,” during a presentation to the National Assembly on Wednesday. He emphasised a collective responsibility for national progress, stating, “This is not a solitary fight but a collective endeavour to restore Nigeria’s greatness.”

Allocation Breakdown

From the health sector’s allocation:

N402 billion is set aside for health infrastructure.

N282.65 billion is earmarked for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

Comparisons and Concerns

The 2025 health budget marks a significant increase compared to the N1.23 trillion allocated in 2024. However, public health advocates have raised concerns over its adequacy to tackle Nigeria’s pressing healthcare challenges, including maternal mortality, communicable diseases, and underfunded medical facilities.

Experts argue that the 5.18 per cent allocation is insufficient to meet the growing demands of the population or align with global benchmarks for healthcare investment.

President’s Vision for Healthcare

In his address, Tinubu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening primary healthcare systems, revitalising hospitals, and ensuring access to quality care for all Nigerians. He described the 2025 budget as “ambitious” and aimed at securing the nation’s future.

Public Health Implications

Despite increased funding, the reduced share of the overall budget allocated to health has sparked debates on Nigeria’s ability to achieve universal health coverage and improve health outcomes. Advocacy groups continue to urge the government to prioritise healthcare in national development planning, stressing that greater investment is essential to address critical health challenges and improve the quality of life for Nigerians.

As discussions on the 2025 budget progress, the focus remains on ensuring that the country’s health sector receives adequate funding to meet its growing needs and align with international standards.