PDP Criticizes Tinubu’s N49.7 Trillion 2025 Budget, Warns Of Economic Decline

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) voices concerns that the N49.7 trillion 2025 budget proposed by President Bola Tinubu will worsen Nigeria’s economic situation, particularly by increasing unemployment and inflation. The opposition party argues that the budget will push millions more Nigerians into poverty, further escalate insecurity, and place significant strain on the country’s financial resources.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the PDP, through its National Publicity Secretary, Honourable Debo Ologunagba, criticizes the high debt servicing costs—set at N15.8 trillion—and the projected revenue of N34.8 trillion, noting that this budget deficit will likely be covered by increased taxes and levies on an already struggling population and businesses.

“The 2025 budget, as proposed, will shrink the national business environment, further cripple the productive sector, discourage domestic and foreign investments, and lead to a depreciation of the Naira,” the PDP states. “This will worsen unemployment, exacerbate inflation, and push millions more Nigerians into deeper poverty, further heightening insecurity.”

The PDP also criticizes the government for not prioritizing key sectors such as agriculture, energy, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which the party claims are crucial for economic growth. The PDP argues that the budget fails to allocate adequate funds to these sectors, which are vital to the nation’s economic recovery.

Additionally, the PDP takes issue with President Tinubu’s optimistic claims regarding the country’s economic performance. The opposition party questions the President’s assertions of an improving economy amid high inflation, a weakening Naira, and rising unemployment. The PDP also disputes the President’s projections of reducing inflation from 34.6% to 15% and strengthening the Naira without clear plans for investment in the productive sectors.

The PDP urges the National Assembly to reject the 2025 budget as presented and instead use its constitutional powers to revise it. The party calls for a budget that focuses on stimulating economic growth and addressing the needs of Nigerians.

On December 18, 2024, President Bola Tinubu presents the 2025 Budget of Restoration to the National Assembly. According to official reports, Nigeria generated N14.55 trillion in revenue by the third quarter of 2024, meeting 75% of its annual target. Meanwhile, government expenditure during the same period reached N21.60 trillion, or 85% of the budgeted amount. Despite ongoing global and domestic economic challenges, President Tinubu highlights his administration’s commitment to stimulating the economy through infrastructure investment, security measures, and human capital development.