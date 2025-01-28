Kaduna Government Prepares To Launch BRT System With Guidance From LAMATA

The Kaduna State Government is moving forward with plans to launch its first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, drawing on expertise from the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) regarding procurement and operations.

A delegation from the Kaduna State Transport Regulatory Authority (KADSTRA), led by Acting Director-General Engineer Inuwa Ibrahim, visits LAMATA to gain insights into best practices for operating a BRT network. This visit is part of Kaduna’s preparations to introduce its own BRT system, aimed at improving public mobility and reducing traffic congestion in the state.

LAMATA shares details of the visit on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, highlighting the exchange of knowledge as an important step in ensuring the successful implementation of the BRT project. LAMATA’s Managing Director, Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, reassures the Kaduna delegation of her agency’s full support, offering guidance and resources to assist with the rollout.

This visit follows a similar one by officials from the Ekiti State Transport Agency (EKSTA), which also seeks to learn from LAMATA’s public transport success. EKSTA, created in December 2024 under Governor Biodun Oyebanji, focuses on developing an effective public transportation framework for Ekiti. Led by Director-General Hon. Tajudeen Akingbolu, the Ekiti team receives briefings on LAMATA’s Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) and other transport solutions that have enhanced mobility in Lagos.

During the visit, Engr. Akinajo encourages the Ekiti officials to prioritize professional development and make use of industry training programs to build capacity within their agency.

The visits from both Kaduna and Ekiti reflect a growing trend of Nigerian states adopting Lagos’ transport models. In February 2024, officials from Nigeria’s Ministry of Transportation’s Department of Road Transport and Mass Transit Administration also visit LAMATA to study its operational strategies, partnership models, and reforms like the integration of electric and compressed natural gas (CNG) buses into Lagos’ transport system.

Additionally, in the same month, the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) visits Lagos to explore its public transport solutions, including a firsthand look at the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line. These international visits highlight the increasing global interest in Lagos’ approach to urban mobility and sustainable development.

As more Nigerian states look to Lagos for inspiration, efforts to improve public transportation are expected to lead to more efficient, sustainable, and inclusive transport systems across the country.