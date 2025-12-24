Tincan Island Port Exceeds ₦1.5trn Revenue Target In 2025

The Tincan Island Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has surpassed its 2025 revenue target, recording a total collection of ₦1.576 trillion—about ₦51 billion above the projected ₦1.524 trillion.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Frank Onyeka, disclosed this at a press briefing, attributing the performance to operational reforms, improved cargo clearance processes and strengthened collaboration with key stakeholders at the port.

According to Onyeka, the Command undertook a deliberate review of its procedures to eliminate bottlenecks and plug revenue leakages, particularly by reducing multiple cargo alerts that had previously delayed clearance and created opportunities for abuse.

“We deliberately addressed the issue of multiple alerts, which had slowed down clearance processes and undermined efficiency,” he said, noting that the reforms were complemented by enhanced internal coordination and closer engagement with port users.

He added that regular consultations with importers, licensed customs agents, terminal operators and shipping lines helped to create a more predictable and trade-friendly operating environment, while maintaining strict compliance with customs regulations.

Data from the Command showed that revenue generation in 2025 was driven largely by bulk cargo imports, general merchandise and used vehicles, which remained a high-volume and high-value segment.

Beyond revenue collection, Onyeka said intelligence-driven enforcement operations led to several seizures of improperly declared and prohibited goods, reinforcing the Command’s commitment to safeguarding national security and economic integrity.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Dr Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, commended the Tincan Island Port Command for what he described as strong leadership, clear strategic focus and effective use of institutional support to achieve the milestone.

Onyeka also acknowledged the role of stakeholders, including the media, in promoting transparency and public understanding of customs operations.

The Command pledged to sustain the current momentum, deepen transparency and align its activities with the Federal Government’s broader fiscal policy objectives, as it works to consolidate gains recorded in 2025.