The State of The Nigerian Economy – LBS Breakfast Meeting Report for December, 2018

LBS has published a new document on global and local economic outlook for 2019. The publication provides helpful insight on events that will shape and impact businesses and countries around the world.

This year Nigerians will head to the polls to elect public office holders. How would this affect investors’ confidence in Africa’s largest economy?

Click the link below to find out in the latest report.

LBS-December-2018(1)