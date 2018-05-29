The European Champions: Basketball and Football Together

One could hear the sound of thousands of cheers at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, congratulating the 11 knights in their white armours on their third consecutive victory of UEFA Champions League 2018.

One roar: Hala Madrid!



Rare are these moments we find in a year when the whole world apprehends the next move and celebrates every goal of their team, cries a heart-wrenching cry on the injury of their favourite player when retiring from the ground and screams out of exuberance every time the ball hits the net. This is the magic of world’s biggest Sport: Football.

About the Champions League

The Union of European Football Association UEFA, which is the largest authority of football continent-wide, conducts the largest league of Football every year: the UEFA Champions League which is anticipated greatly by football fans worldwide.

Just like the English Premier League, the UCLs are way more vivid and ubiquitous having the net worth of millions of dollars for the winning team. 26 May 2018 witnessed a nerve-wracking tussle between the two major football clubs of Europe, English football club Liverpool and Spanish football club Real Madrid. The finale was held in Keiv Olympic Stadium.

A Look at the Final

The English FC started off with great aggressive play leaving no loopholes for the former two times champions Real Madrid to breakthrough. Liverpool FC players Sadio Mané and Mo. Salah made it difficult for Madrid players to cakewalk amidst the tough defense of the team. It was not until about 30 minutes the Golden Boot player of the year Mohomed Salah got a massive shoulder injury due to Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos chasing him.

Until halftime, the score-board laid bare as both the teams struggled to pace the ball through the goal post with Liverpool getting the upper hand over RMD.

A few minutes later, Spain national team defender and RMD player Dani Carvajal got a hamstring injury. French player Karim Benzema took great advantage of Liverpool’s goalkeeper Loris Karius poorly timed throw and struck a goal.

After the halftime, Welsh footballer Gareth Bale returned on the ground after a long rest due to his injury and proved his steel evidently with a whooping bicycle up the goal keeper’s reach, and yet again another beautiful slight of the foot that left audience dumbstruck despite he just recently recovered from injury. This wrapped up the game making Real Madrid the champion of the UCL for the third time in a row.

And that was not all.

The Real Madrid’s basketball team, which also won laurels this year with the European title, was also present.

It was a rare moment when both teams were honoured together for their achievements – truly, a great time to be witnessing a flourishing sports fraternity around the globe!