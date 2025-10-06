Tetfund To Hold National Town Hall Meeting October 8 In Abuja

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has announced plans to host a National Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, in Abuja, as part of efforts to promote transparency and strengthen engagement with stakeholders in Nigeria’s education sector.

The event, to be chaired by the Chairman of the TETFund Board of Trustees, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, will take place at the A-Class Park and Event Centre, Wuse II, Abuja.

According to a statement signed by Dr Mansur Liman, Special Assistant to the Chairman, the forum will provide an open platform for dialogue between TETFund and education stakeholders while showcasing the Fund’s impact on Nigeria’s tertiary education system.

“This Town Hall Meeting will serve as an important platform to bridge the gap between TETFund and the Nigerian public, ensuring that our mandate and interventions are better understood and appreciated nationwide,” Masari said.

The programme will feature two keynote presentations: Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), will speak on “TETFund in the Eyes of the Public,” while Prof. Umaru Pate, Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State, will present a paper on “Tertiary Education in Nigeria and the Relevance of TETFund.”

Policymakers, academics, civil society groups, students, and members of the public are expected to participate in the interactive sessions, which will provide opportunities for direct engagement with TETFund leadership and constructive discussions on improving operations and interventions.

The meeting is part of TETFund’s broader strategy to deepen transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness in the management of funds for infrastructure, research, and innovation in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

TETFund has called on all stakeholders and interested members of the public to attend the Abuja forum.