Telegram Says Apple has Prevented its Update Since April

By
- June 10, 2018
Apple has prevented the Telegram messaging service from updating globally ever since Russia ordered Apple to remove the service from its stores, Telegram’s CEO and founder revealed.

“Russia banned Telegram on its territory in April because we refused to provide decryption keys for all our users’ communications to Russia’s security agencies, Reuters reports.

We believe we did the only possible thing, preserving the right of our users to privacy in a troubled country”, Pavel Durov, a pioneer of Russian social media, said in his official Telegram Channel.

 

 

 

