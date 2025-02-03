Telecom Operators Work To Improve Service Quality After Tariff Hike

Telecommunications operators in Nigeria are actively working to improve service quality ahead of the three-month timeline set by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) following the recent 50% tariff increase.

During a recent forum with telecom CEOs and the media, Tobe Okigbo, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, confirms that operators have already started investing in new equipment to enhance network capacity. While the NCC expects improvements in service quality within three months, Okigbo emphasizes that operators aim to achieve these enhancements sooner.

“The truth is, better quality means more investment. Every time a call drops or browsing fails, we lose money,” he says.

Okigbo points out that the tariff increase is just one part of addressing service issues. He mentions ongoing problems such as fiber cuts and the vandalism of telecom infrastructure, which complicate service delivery. At a recent meeting with the government, MTN’s Chief Technical Officer (CTO) shared that the company experiences 37 fiber cuts daily, while Airtel’s CTO reported an average of 44 cuts per day.

Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ALTON), stresses that although operators are committed to improving service quality, external factors, such as infrastructure vandalism, must be addressed for real progress. He warns that if these issues persist, the operators may need to reassess improvements in three months.

“If problems like fiber cuts and theft continue, we may need to revisit this conversation in three months,” Adebayo says.

Justifying the Tariff Hike

Telecom operators are asking customers to understand the recent tariff hike, explaining that it is necessary for the sustainability of the industry. Adebayo explains that the decision was driven by rising operational costs, including the price of diesel, and aims to ensure that the sector remains viable. He assures customers that the tariff increase will result in better services, clearer pricing, and stronger contributions to the economy.

Femi Adeniran, Director of Corporate Communications and CSR at Airtel Nigeria, adds that the operators’ request for a price increase is to ensure the continued availability of telecommunications services for millions of Nigerians. “We need to ensure we continue to serve over 100 million Nigerians, many of whom rely on telecommunications for essential services,” he says.

On January 20, the NCC approved a 50% tariff adjustment for telecom operators due to rising operational costs and the need to sustain the industry. This decision, according to NCC, follows its regulatory mandate under Section 108 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

However, the National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) has raised concerns about the lack of proper consultation with stakeholders and has threatened to challenge the tariff increase in court.