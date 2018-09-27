Telcos Tasks State Governments on Removal of Charges to Improve Service Quality

Telecoms operators in the country have called on state governments across the country to stop delaying the approval of Right of Way (RoW), saying it is impacting negatively on the deployment of telecoms infrastructure like fibre optic cables. The operators also called for the removal of charges by states on ROW.

According to them, the removal of the charges would enhance fast rollout of telecoms facilities in various states, which would eventually lead to improved service quality in the telecoms sector.

Different agencies of state governments have continually imposed different charges for the approval of ROW, a situation that has stalled the fast rollout of broadband infrastructure, hitherto designed to boost internet connectivity, voice call, smart city development and digital transformation across the country.

Most government agencies go as far as halting telecoms operations at sites, seizing telecoms equipment, harassing telecoms workers on sites and shutting down telecoms operations in some areas, should there be any delay in the payment of RoW charges, which has forced telecoms operators to suspend work on rollout of telecoms services at sites, and some have even returned their Infrastructure Company (InfraCo) licence.

Disturbed by the situation, which remained unabated despite several meetings held between telecoms operators and state governments at the instance of the telecoms industry regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), some telecoms operators who spoke at a panel discussion during the NigeriaCom event, which held in Lagos recently, said there was need for state governments to completely eradicate the collection of charges on RoW.