TCN Restores Electricity To Bayelsa After Four-Month Blackout

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Port Harcourt Region, restores electricity to Bayelsa State after a blackout that lasts from July 29 to November 30.

Emmanuel Anyaegbulem, General Manager of TCN’s Port Harcourt Region, announces the restoration during a press briefing in Port Harcourt. He explains that the outage results from vandalism, where criminals damage 20 transmission towers along the Ahoada-Yenagoa 132KV power line.

“The 132KV line is the sole transmission line supplying power to Bayelsa State. Vandals destroyed one tower by cutting off its brackets, causing it to collapse and bringing down about 20 other towers in Rivers and Bayelsa,” Anyaegbulem states.

He highlights the challenges faced in reconstructing the damaged towers, noting that each tower costs approximately N13 million to rebuild. Despite these setbacks, the TCN successfully restrings and erects the towers, bringing relief to residents who have endured months of darkness.

Anyaegbulem adds that efforts to curb vandalism continue, with 10 suspects arrested this year for tampering with power installations. “So far, four suspects have been convicted, while six remain in police custody,” he says.

To strengthen electricity delivery, the TCN Port Harcourt Region installs a 100MVA power transformer at the Port Harcourt main transmission substation and rehabilitates the 132/33KV switchyard. Additionally, a 150MVA 330/33KV transformer is delivered to the Adjabo transmission substation, also within the Port Harcourt facility.

These upgrades aim to improve power supply across the region, which covers Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Imo, and Rivers states.

Nigeria’s recurring grid collapses are often linked to outdated power infrastructure, further emphasizing the need for ongoing investments to stabilize electricity transmission across the country.