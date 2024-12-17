Enugu State Launches Digital Platform For 48-Hour Land Title Processing

The Enugu State Government launches the Enugu State Geographic Information System (ENGIS), a digital platform designed to process land title applications seamlessly within 48 hours.

Governor Peter Mbah announces the platform’s launch on Monday, describing it as a transformative step toward modernizing land administration and ensuring transparency. He emphasizes that residents can now apply for land titles, conduct searches, and receive results entirely online, eliminating delays and physical bottlenecks.

“Today, we officially unveil the ENGIS platform, a major achievement in our efforts to reform land administration and end issues like land grabbing, double allocations, unauthorized constructions, and revenue diversion. This system ensures that land title applications are processed online within 48 hours, restoring trust and transparency in land management,” Governor Mbah states.

He adds that ENGIS will improve the ease of doing business, attract investments, and drive economic growth in the state. The governor commends the team for digitizing decades-old land records, noting that the initiative will significantly boost Enugu’s revenue generation.

The ENGIS initiative supports the Federal Government’s National Land Digital System (NLDS), implemented in collaboration with the World Bank. The NLDS aims to modernize land registration processes, enhance transparency, and unlock $300 billion in economic opportunities across Nigeria.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Arc. Musa Dangiwa explains that the NLDS serves as a secure digital registry for verifying land ownership. The program seeks to formalize over 50% of land transactions within the next decade, reducing fraud and increasing investor confidence.

Experts highlight that while formal land registration systems drive economic growth and urban development, challenges such as difficult survey terrains and the integration of customary land tenure systems remain significant. They stress the need for collaboration among governments, private sectors, and communities to overcome these hurdles.

With ENGIS now operational, Enugu State sets a new standard for land management in Nigeria, positioning itself as a model for digital governance and economic advancement.