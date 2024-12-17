Ghana’s President-Elect, John Mahama, Visits President Tinubu At Villa

The Ghana President-Elect, John Dramani Mahama, has paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Monday.

This visit follows President Tinubu’s congratulations to Mahama after his victory in Ghana’s December 7, 2024, general election.

Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, shared the details of the visit on X.com, noting that Mahama met with Tinubu at his residence, the Presidential Villa, State House.

In his earlier telephone conversation with Mahama, President Tinubu expressed confidence that Mahama’s return to leadership would enhance stability within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He also conveyed his eagerness to collaborate with Mahama’s administration to strengthen bilateral relations and work toward a prosperous future for the West African region.