TCN Hits New Transmission Record of 5,222megawatts

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, over the weekend, revealed that it recorded a new national high with the transmission of 5,222.3 mega watts (MW) of electricity into the national grid on December 18.

TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, in a statement in Abuja, said that the feat was the highest ever recorded in the nation’s power sector.

She said the current peak transmission surpassed the 5,155.9 mw attained on Dec. 8, and the 5,074.7 mw earlier recorded on Feb. 2, 2016.

Mbah said TCN developed the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion programme to enable it prioritise and execute critical transmission projects, to properly key into the incremental power policy of the Federal Government.

“ This necessitated the clearing of the company’s stranded containers carrying various transmission equipment at the sea ports to enable it complete previously abandoned projects to further expand the grid capacity.

“Of the 759 containers abandoned by contractors at the sea ports within the last five years, 454 have been cleared from March to date.

“Payment for 193 containers has been made and they are being cleared, while payment for the outstanding 112 containers is yet to be made,” she said.

Mbah further explained that all the 454 containers cleared from the ports had been taken to various construction sites in Yola, Gulak, Katsina, Jos, Dambatta, Ganmo, Abeokuta, Onitsha and Benin.

She said that other construction sites that the containers had been deployed to included Odoguyan, Ede, Igangan, Okene, Walalambe, Akwanga, Kachia, Kumbotso and Kaduna.