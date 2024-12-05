FCCPC Targets GTB, Air Peace, MTN Over Consumer Complaints

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has initiated investigations into numerous consumer complaints involving major players in Nigeria’s banking, telecommunications, and aviation sectors.

In a statement released on Sunday, the FCCPC’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, announced the inquiries, which are set to tackle recurring issues of poor service delivery, exploitative practices, and possible violations of consumer rights.

In the banking sector, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) is under scrutiny following reports of frequent network outages that prevent customers from accessing funds or utilizing digital banking services.

Similarly, MTN Nigeria, a leading telecommunications provider, is being investigated over persistent complaints about undelivered data services, unexplained data depletion, and inadequate customer support.

In the aviation sector, Air Peace Limited faces allegations of exploitative ticket pricing, including significant price surges for advance bookings on certain domestic routes.

Ijagwu confirmed that the investigations will commence on December 3rd, 4th, and 5th, focusing on holding these companies accountable and improving consumer experiences across these critical industries.