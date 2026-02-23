TAJBank Secures A1 Ratings From Agusto & Co And Datapro Limited, Strengthening Position In Non-Interest Banking Sector

TAJBank Limited has achieved a significant ratings upgrade following the award of A1 credit and operational resilience scores by leading Nigerian rating agencies Agusto & Co and Datapro Limited, reinforcing the bank’s standing within the country’s non-interest banking landscape.

The disclosure was made in an official statement issued by the bank’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Hamid Joda, who described the ratings as a reflection of TAJBank’s financial strength, disciplined risk management framework, and operational efficiency.

Ratings Upgrade Reflects Stronger Financial Profile

According to Joda, the A1 ratings represent a notable improvement from the Bbb+ rating previously assigned by Agusto & Co approximately two years ago. The upgrade underscores the bank’s strengthened balance sheet position and improved earnings performance during the 2025 financial year.

He attributed the improved scorecards to sustained operational discipline, enhanced risk controls, and strategic investment in customer-focused service delivery models.

Despite macroeconomic headwinds and persistent volatility within Nigeria’s financial system, Joda noted that TAJBank maintained stable performance by leveraging efficient internal processes and deploying technology-driven banking solutions tailored to its growing customer base.

Risk Management and Operational Controls Highlighted

The rating agencies’ evaluation reportedly placed strong emphasis on the bank’s governance architecture, risk management systems, and operational resilience capabilities.

Joda explained that TAJBank has deliberately prioritised compliance structures, internal controls, and quality assurance processes across its operational lifecycle — from management oversight to service delivery execution.

He added that the ratings further validate the institution’s commitment to international best practices, particularly in areas relating to digital banking innovation, real-time transaction platforms, and sustainable growth models.

“Our strategic focus remains anchored on maintaining world-class operational standards designed to safeguard customer investments and strengthen long-term institutional stability,” he stated.

Investor and Customer Confidence Boost

The CEO emphasised that the A1 ratings send a clear signal to customers, investors, and stakeholders regarding the bank’s financial soundness and reliability.

He noted that the improved rating affirms the safety of customer deposits and transaction frameworks, while reinforcing management’s readiness to support business expansion and socio-economic advancement for clients operating within Nigeria’s non-interest banking segment. TAJBank has positioned itself as a prominent player in Nigeria’s growing non-interest banking (NIB) subsector, a segment that continues to attract customers seeking ethical and Shariah-compliant financial solutions.

Executive Management Reaffirms Strategic Growth Agenda

In his remarks, the bank’s Executive Director, Mr. Sherif Idi, said the A1 ratings reaffirm management’s commitment to best-practice banking standards and sustainable expansion.

He highlighted ongoing investments in human capital development, technology infrastructure upgrades, and branch network expansion as core pillars supporting the bank’s growth trajectory.

According to Idi, these initiatives are designed to consolidate TAJBank’s competitive advantage and strengthen its positioning as a preferred institution within Nigeria’s non-interest banking ecosystem.

Market observers note that rating upgrades from established domestic agencies such as Agusto & Co and Datapro Limited often play a significant role in influencing investor perception, funding access conditions, and institutional credibility within Nigeria’s banking sector.

With the improved rating now in place, TAJBank is expected to leverage the enhanced credit profile to deepen market penetration, expand its product offerings, and solidify its leadership footprint in the non-interest banking space.