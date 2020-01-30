Suspected Case of Coronavirus in Ivory Coast Tests Negative

A suspected case of coronavirus in the Ivory Coast has tested negative, according to the country’s health authorities.

A student who had travelled from Beijing to Abidjan over the weekend had shown flu-like symptoms, sparking fears the disease had spread to West Africa.

In a statement, the Ivorian health ministry said that tests by research institutes in Ivory Coast and France had come back negative for the virus.

The 34-year-old student was kept in quarantine whilst tests were carried out.

According to the ministry of health, she’s been treated for her symptoms and is recovering well.

If the results had been positive, this would have been the first confirmed case in Africa.

Another four suspected cases have been isolated in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, including three students travelling from the epicentre of the outbreak in Wuhan in China.

Officials from the Health Ministry there say initial tests were negative. Meanwhile, Kenya has isolated another student from Wuhan who arrived in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Source: VON